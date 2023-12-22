Most common domestic destinations from El Paso International Airport



Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from El Paso International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

#19. Long Beach Airport (Long Beach, CA)

– Passengers: 4,346 (0.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 4,337



#18. Valley International (Harlingen/San Benito, TX)

– Passengers: 4,748 (0.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Global Crossing Airlines: 2,878

— #2. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 1,779



#17. Laredo International (Laredo, TX)

– Passengers: 4,909 (0.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 2,783

— #2. Global Crossing Airlines: 1,560

— #3. TEM Enterprises dba Avelo Airlines: 566



#16. Alexandria International (Alexandria, LA)

– Passengers: 5,607 (0.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 5,498

— #2. Caribbean Sun Airlines d/b/a World Atlantic Airlines: 109



#15. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

– Passengers: 12,477 (0.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Frontier Airlines: 8,604

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 3,873



#14. San Diego International (San Diego, CA)

– Passengers: 38,967 (1.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 36,190

— #2. Global Crossing Airlines: 2,121

— #3. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 656



#13. Seattle/Tacoma International (Seattle, WA)

– Passengers: 47,766 (2.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Alaska Airlines: 47,701



#12. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 51,460 (2.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Envoy Air: 20,399

— #2. SkyWest Airlines: 15,055

— #3. American Airlines: 12,278



#11. San Antonio International (San Antonio, TX)

– Passengers: 82,561 (4.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 80,446

— #2. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 1,836

— #3. Allegiant Air: 156



#10. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 110,675 (5.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 108,758

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 1,917



#9. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, CA)

– Passengers: 112,113 (5.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. SkyWest Airlines: 58,111

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 53,534

— #3. United Air Lines: 413



#8. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston (Houston, TX)

– Passengers: 117,082 (5.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Mesa Airlines: 89,943

— #2. CommuteAir LLC dba CommuteAir: 15,502

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 4,846



#7. William P Hobby (Houston, TX)

– Passengers: 117,984 (5.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 117,835

— #2. Allegiant Air: 149



#6. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, NV)

– Passengers: 147,465 (7.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 105,807

— #2. Frontier Airlines: 27,720

— #3. Allegiant Air: 13,938



#5. Austin – Bergstrom International (Austin, TX)

– Passengers: 160,812 (8.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 106,862

— #2. Envoy Air: 53,927



#4. Dallas Love Field (Dallas, TX)

– Passengers: 191,561 (9.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 191,561



#3. Denver International (Denver, CO)

– Passengers: 193,825 (9.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 93,895

— #2. United Air Lines: 44,301

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 30,830



#2. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

– Passengers: 237,332 (11.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 133,400

— #2. American Airlines: 53,685

— #3. Mesa Airlines: 20,719



#1. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 326,771 (16.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 275,458

— #2. Mesa Airlines: 28,699

— #3. Envoy Air: 21,006

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.