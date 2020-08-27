Skip to Content
Tips for managing your finances during the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 2020 has been a tumultuous year for finances. Unemployment has reached record levels and the stock market has seen highs and lows.

When it comes to managing finances, financial professional David Hicks of Smpl Wealth reminds individuals not to let emotions get involved. He suggests now is a good time to stick to financial plans or consider re-balancing an investment portfolio.

