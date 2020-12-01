Dealing with stress-related pain? El Paso physical therapist offers tips to help

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The past year has been filled with stress for many individuals across the country. In the Borderland, physical therapists at El Paso Physical Therapy Services are reporting high numbers of patients seeking help for physical pain resulting from stress.

Physical therapist Rudy Marin said ignoring stress-related pain can cause chronic pain. He recommends using exercises at home or seeking out medical care if the pain does not go away.

He offered some tips on ABC-7 at Noon and encouraged viewers to take a burnout quiz. You can watch the full interview above.