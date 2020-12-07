El Paso community invited to virtual conversation with frontline healthcare workers

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is inviting the public to participate in a digital conversation with frontline healthcare heroes Monday evening.

Monday's event marks the first edition of the 'Tech Table Talk,' a virtual series hosted by the university.

The event will take place between 5:30-6:10 p.m. MST on December 7 and can be accessed on the campus Facebook page.

Dr. Andrea Tawney, TTUHSC El Paso's Vice President for Institutional Advancement, joined ABC-7 at Noon to explain what attendees can expect.