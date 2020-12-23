‘We’re challenging the El Paso community donate anything they can’; El Paso small business owner raises money to help terminal patients say goodbye

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As coronavirus continues to spread in the Borderland, local hospitals must continue to restrict visitors. Now, a local small business owner and Allstate agent is raising money to help loved ones say their final goodbyes to terminal patients.

Currently, some healthcare workers are using personal devices to help connect terminal patients with friends and family during their final moments. Because of this, Oscar Arrieta started a GoFundMe account to raise $150,000 to buy tablets for terminal patients to speak to loved ones. Earlier this month, he kicked off the fundraiser with $10,000 of his own money and another $10,000 from a grant from The Allstate Foundation.

"$5, $10, $20, we've gotten all types of donations and right now we're challenging the El Paso community to donate anything they can, " he said.

"We don't touch a single dollar, all of this is connected to the UMC Foundation," Arrieta added.

You can donate to the cause here.