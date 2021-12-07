ABC-7 at Noon: ‘STOMP’ coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- After being post ponded to the pandemic, the critically-acclaimed show "STOMP" is finally heading to El Paso.

It's a show like no other. Performers use objects like matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with fun beats.

"The inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm," said El Paso Live.

Two showings will run at the Plaza Theatre Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., and Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

