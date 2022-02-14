El Paso Locomotive gears up for new season: meet newest addition Evan Newton

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Locomotive FC are about one month away from the start of a new season. There are several new faces to this year's team including goalkeeper Evan Newtown.

Newtown is here in El Paso on a loan from the Vancouver Whitecaps and has been playing professional soccer for 12 years.

He's a USL Championship Record Holder for most shut outs/clean sheets at 50 and most saves at 478.

Newton was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He drove from Virginia to El Paso with his family after signing with the Locos.

The Locos are back in action Saturday, March 12 against Sacramento Republic in Sacramento. The home opener is Saturday, March 19 with fireworks to kick off the new season.

The first 3,000 fans will get a limited-edition Locomotive flag. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.