Celebrate ‘Read to Me Day’ Farmers’ Market at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing

EL PASO, Texas -- The Farmers’ Market at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing will look a little different this weekend. The market will be celebrating "Read to Me Day" throughout the morning and afternoon.

Special guest readers will be apart of the celebration, reading classic children's books and youth adult poetry.

The event starts are 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. at the Ardovino’s Desert Crossing located on Ardovino's Drive in Sunland Park.

You can also expect live music, a yoga class at 9:30 a.m. for $10, and of course, lots of local vendors.

There will also be a painting class by B.E. Art at 11 a.m.. Prices range from $20 to $30 depending on the canvas size.

