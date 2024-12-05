ABC-7 at 4:  Shop local and support El Paso businesses on Buy El Paso Day

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)—Buy El Paso Day is a citywide event encouraging residents to shop at local businesses. With more than 70 participating businesses, shoppers can explore a wide range of products, from fashion and food to unique, custom-made items that reflect the spirit of our borderland community. El Pasoans can feel proud shopping for their loved ones this holiday season, supporting local businesses, and earning rewards with Buy El Paso Rewards powered by Open Rewards. Presented by the City of El Paso and the Better Business Bureau El Paso, the 5th annual Buy El Paso Day will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024. By shopping on Buy El Paso Day, customers have the chance to take home a limited-edition stadium bag or an exclusive Buy El Paso Day t-shirt designed by local artists. Shoppers are encouraged to follow @BuyElPaso on Instagram to enter the Buy El Paso Day giveaway happening December 7-8 for an opportunity to win more than $100 in gift cards from local businesses and a limited edition mug or exclusive pint glass. Entry details and rules will be shared on Instagram on December 7.

Visit BuyEP.org to learn more about Buy El Paso Day and how you can support local today!