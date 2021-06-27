Thousands lost power in El Paso area on stormy night

Local News

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Over 3,700 homes and businesses in the Horizon City area and another roughly 1,500 in central El Paso were without power at one point on a stormy Sunday night.

The El Paso Electric outage map reflected that 3,704 customers in Horizon lost service as a result of multiple outages that were reported around 9 p.m.; another cluster of outages reported about 10 p.m. in central El Paso impacted 1,467.

As of 10:45 p.m., about half of those in the Horizon area and most in central El Paso had their service restored, according to the outage map.

The cause of the outages were unknown, however the power losses came following an afternoon and evening of thunderstorms, some accompanied by heavy rain, strong winds and hail, moving through the Borderland.

A spokesman for the utility company didn't immediately respond to a request for additional information.