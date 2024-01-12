Girl Scout Cookie Time! Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest ready to begin annual fundraising event with a purpose

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's four words everyone seems to love hearing - Girl Scout Cookie Time. The annual event begins this Sunday, as Girl Scouts flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they do much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts are entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world.

Sales begin this Sunday and continue through Sunday, March 3. Girl Scouts will have their Cookie Booths set up at various locations around the city beginning Sunday, January 20th. You can use the Cookie Finder at www.gsdsw.org to find a Cookie Booth location near you.

Each box is $6. This year's flavors include Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Trefoils shortbread cookies, Adventurefuls, Toast-Yay, and, new this year, Gluten Free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest CEO Patty Craven appeared on ABC-7 at 4 to talk about this year's program. She was joined by Girl Scout Cadette Italia Tellez, Girl Scout Senior Jane Rayas and Girl Scout Ambassador Toni Marie Gonzalez.