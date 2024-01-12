Skip to Content
TXDOT to add overpass at Los Mochis Drive in Northwest El Paso as part of I-10 Widening West project

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The I-10 Widening West Project is connecting fast-growing neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso by adding an overpass, ramps and a new intersection at Los Mochis Drive, about one mile north of Transmountain Road. This will bring major changes to traffic patterns in the area during and after construction.

Jennifer Wright with TXDOT shared details about the Los Mochis plans on ABC-7 at 4, and also provided an update on a new bridge project beginning on I-10 near Fabens.

