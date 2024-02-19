El Paso students to compete in statewide STEAM challenge, and need your help!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students from the Young Women's Leadership Academy in Ysleta will compete in the Young Women’s Preparatory Network STEAM Challenge this week, and they're asking for your help.

Voting opened Monday for the competition's People's Choice Award. YWLA officials are asking you to vote, which can be done by clicking here.

YWPN aims to promote the involvement of women in STEM. Their competition focuses on developing and teaching "STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) concepts and principles through interactive, fun activities to teen girls from Young Women’s Preparatory Network schools in Aldine, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio and Midland," according to their website.

The girls from YWLA will travel to Dallas Thursday and will compete against 16 other teams Saturday.

“We’re so proud of the girls in our network of schools for creating innovative projects for our annual YWPN STEAM Challenge,” said Lynn McBee, CEO of Young Women’s Preparatory Network. “The STEAM Challenge takes a mountain of effort and costs our nonprofit nearly $90,000 a year to provide our girls with this opportunity, so we are thankful to our sponsors who make this possible.”