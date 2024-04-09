Skip to Content
El Paso’s proposed multipurpose center may finally find its home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- City officials are considering building the proposed Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center at the Union Depot in Downtown El Paso.

If approved, the cost of the project is estimated at nearly $150 million.

The city has postponed the vote three times since the site was proposed in early February.

El Pasoans voted to approve building the center in 2012, under the Quality of Life Bond. 12 years later, the city said it only has enough money to build an 8,000-seat facility. That's half of what was originally planned.

District 1 City Representative Brian Kennedy entered a request to delete the item from the council's agenda, but a vote must be made in order to move forward.

ABC-7 will continue to keep you updated on any developments regarding the center.

Kerry Mannix

