UTEP engineering students to go to international rocket competition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students part of UTEP's Sun City Rocket Team will be preparing for liftoff to this year's Spaceport America Cup.

This year marks the third year the group will attend the competition next week. The team is accelerating from the 10k feet category to the 30k feet category -- the first time the team has accelerated to this category.

UTEP students have been working on their rocket, named Outlander, for the past year. UTEP tells ABC-7 150 teams from across 30 countries will be participating at the competition.