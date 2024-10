This survey was conducted by the International Bridges Department and will provide an insight on the people that cross through the City's ports of entry and the reasons they do so.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council will receive an update on Tuesday, October 8, on the International Bridges Crossborder Survey.

