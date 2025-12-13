Skip to Content
Local News

Shop with a Cop Holiday Event

By
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Beginning this morning at 9:00 A.M. families gathered at 3 Walmart locations for the annual Shop with a Cop event.

This is partnership that connects children with mentors from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Walmart and local law enforcement to bring a dash of holiday magic.

Selected families shopped side-by-side with EPPD officers and other law enforcement agents, receiving guidance and support as they chose gifts for the season.

Rooted in community kindness, the event transforms a routine shopping morning into a memorable celebration of generosity, mentorship and hope.

"It brings a tear because I remember doing these things for my kids and some of the toys that they grew up with are back, and I see them and I was talking to them and it's like, hey, look at the Little Suzie's, like I remember my girls playing with these toys. So, it's very joyful, " said Sergeant Jesus Melendez in an interview at today's event.

This year, Shop with a Cop provided 15 families across three Walmart stores with $200 gift cards to enjoy holiday shopping and fun.

"To see the looks not only on the kids faces, because of course, you expect the joy from them, but to see these law enforcement officers just light up like they're little kids on Christmas, it is so special," said Big Brothers Big Sisters Development Director Rebecca Romero during today's interview.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

