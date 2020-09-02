Pilot-less aircraft runs off runway at Holloman Air Force Base

Military

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico – An unmanned military aircraft was damaged during takeoff Wednesday morning at Holloman Air Force Base, officials said.

The U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 49th Wing ran off the runway at the air base about 8:30 a.m.

The military indicated that no other aircraft were involved in the mishap.

What caused the remotely-piloted aircraft to go awry was not immediately disclosed, nor was the extent of the damage.

Officials said the incident was under investigation by a board of review.