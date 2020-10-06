Pentagon brass, Joint Chiefs of Staff quarantined after virus exposure

Military

WASHINGTON, DC -- The top U.S. general, Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus, several U.S. defense officials tell CNN.

The Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive on Monday.

"On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for Covid-19. He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend," the Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Coast Guard is following established policies for Covid, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and contact tracing. According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine. In accordance with established Coast Guard Covid policies, Admiral Ray will be quarantining from home," the statement said.

Ray recently attended several meetings at the Pentagon in secure areas with members of the Joint Chiefs. Multiple defense officials tell CNN that senior Pentagon leadership who had been in proximity to Ray have been tested and are awaiting results.

As a precaution, Milley is working from home, a defense official says. Milley has so far tested negative. As President Donald Trump's top military adviser, he maintains a full classified communications suite in his house, the official said.

The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Charles Brown, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and the Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond, also are all working from home, according to several officials.