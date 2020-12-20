Fort Bliss National Cemetery graves still adorned with holiday wreaths despite pandemic

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- The Fort Bliss National Cemetery partnered with Wreaths Across America this past week to hold that traditional holiday wreath-laying ceremony, while also making several important changes this year to keep it a safe and socially distanced event.

“The cemetery has done a great job in partnering with Wreaths Across America to make sure that this is a safe event," said Associate Director for Nursing and Patient Care Services Blanca Aragon

Even amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many volunteers were needed.

“They have limited the capacity to 25 people per hour, you have to have a pass to get in and volunteer to put those wreaths on," Aragon said.

When it came to helping hands, there was no shortage of volunteers.

“We are looking at approximately 5,000 wreaths here at Fort Bliss National Cemetery," said Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Assistant Director Robert C. Winkler. "We had patriot guard riders, veterans and Civil Air Patrol volunteers."

It is a reminder that not even this pandemic can dampen the nations spirit and ability to remember those heroes that have kept the United States free.

Wreaths across America is a relatively new tradition, first beginning back in 1992 and starting at Arlington National Ceremony in Northern Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C.