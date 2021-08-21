Flights land in U.S. with evacuated Afghans headed to Fort Bliss

Military

WASHINGTON, DC -- So far, 17,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul since Aug. 14, including 2,500 Americans, officials said during a Pentagon briefing on Saturday.

President Biden had previously estimated that up to 15,000 Americans were needing to be evacuated, though Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby acknowledged Saturday that "we don't have a perfect figure of how many are in Afghanistan."

In the last 24 hours, 38 flights -- including six U.S. Military C-17s and 32 charters -- departed from Kabul with approximately 3,800 passengers total, White House officials said. Flights are now headed to Qatar and other destinations.

Three flights arrived at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. on Friday night, some carrying Afghans headed to Fort Bliss in El Paso for further processing on Saturday, Gen. Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Staff for Regional Operations, told reporters during the Pentagon briefing with Kirby.

Since the end of July, the U.S. has relocated approximately 22,000 people from Afghanistan, according to the White House.

As officials have previously indicated, plans call for housing evacuated Afghans and their families at three U.S. Army installations in the continental United States. Those locations are El Paso's Fort Bliss along with Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Lee in Virginia.