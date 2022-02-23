Las Cruces hero remains humble about his service as part of The Tuskegee Airmen

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- At 106, James Clayton Flowers remains humble about his time serving as part of the first Black military aviators during World War II.

Flowers served for five years in the military, later becoming a teacher later in New York. He returned to Las Cruces, where he was born.

