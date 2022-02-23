Skip to Content
Military
By ,
New
Published 12:03 PM

Las Cruces hero remains humble about his service as part of The Tuskegee Airmen

James Clayton Flowers, member of the Tuskegee Airmen
KVIA
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- At 106, James Clayton Flowers remains humble about his time serving as part of the first Black military aviators during World War II.

Flowers served for five years in the military, later becoming a teacher later in New York. He returned to Las Cruces, where he was born.

ABC-7 interviewed Flowers one on one about his service. Stay with ABC-7 as we reveal what he's saying about his time serving and life now.

Military
