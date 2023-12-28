Retired El Paso army nurse keeps on giving into the New Year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the holiday season comes to a close and New Year celebrations begin, one El Pasoan is determined to continue giving back.

Retired Army Nurse Debo Wakefield has volunteered with the Aloha Medical Mission for six years.

In just a few weeks, she and a medical team of thirty from all over the country will fly to Comayagua, Honduras to provide much-needed surgeries to those who otherwise couldn't afford them.

"For the people who have nothing," says Wakefield, "these are people who work in the coffee bean fields, they have no insurance, and they have to wait for medical teams like ours to come through their country."

The team stays for a week and treats up to 100 people for free.

They threat them for orthopedic, obstetrician, dental and other procedures.

"When we drive up, they're just clapping and applauding and standing ovation for us, and we're waving and they're waving," says Wakefield.

Private donations pay for the trips and it costs about $3,000 per person.

Wakefield says its worth every penny.