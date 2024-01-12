Skip to Content
First annual Veteran Provider Summit seeks to improve service for veterans

E Flores
By
Published 3:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Veteran service providers came together on January 11, 2024, to host the 1st annual Borderplex Veteran Provider Summit.

The event was held at the El Paso Convention Center and sought to give providers information on resources available to veterans in the borderland, as well as help providers find gaps they can fill in providing care.

150 providers attended today's event. The event will continue on January 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Carter Diggs

