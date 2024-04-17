Our Community Salutes event to be held at UTEP

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The City of El Paso invites the community to join regional leaders to recognize area high school seniors who have enlisted in the United States Armed Services during a Facebook Live celebration called "Our Community Salutes" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, via the City's Facebook page.

We encourage the entire community to be a part of this celebration of our brave high school seniors. To watch the ceremony, simply click on the Facebook event link here and share this event with your family and friends, extending the reach of our collective pride and support.