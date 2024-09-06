Skip to Content
Police presence at clinic on Ft. Bliss

today at 6:03 PM
Published 5:36 PM

Update (6:00 PM): Fort Bliss officials say that Military Police remain on site at Mendoza Clinic.

"There remains no risk to the community," Ft. Bliss officials posted on social media. "However, please continue to avoid this area until further notice."

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss officials say there is currently police activity near the Mendoza Clinic on Fort Bliss.

"There is no threat to the Fort Bliss community at this time, but we ask Soldiers and families to avoid the area until further notice," post leadership stated on social media at 5:00 PM Friday.

Ft. Bliss will release more information as it becomes available.

