2nd confirmed virus case in Doña Ana County: Woman in her 20s infected

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A woman in her 20s is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Doña Ana County, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. It announced 14 new cases statewide on Saturday.

A man in is 20s was announced as the first Doña Ana County case on Friday. And while his case was believed to be travel-related, officials said a number of the other cases in the state involved community spread.

"First and foremost, I ask everyone to be calm and considerate to one another and the needs of our community," Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima told ABC-7 on Friday after the first Doña Ana County case was revealed. "While this news is unwelcome, it is not unexpected."

Aside from Doña Ana, Saturday's other new cases included nine in Bernalillo County, one of those involving an infant. Bernalillo has been the hardest hit county in the state.

There were also new single cases reported Saturday in Lea, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Taos counties.

New Mexico now has a total of 57 confirmed virus cases. Here are the totals for individual counties impacted: