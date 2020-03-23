New Mexico’s governor to issue stay-at-home order due to coronavirus outbreak

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office said she and other state officials plan to make an announcement regarding a statewide stay-at-home instruction.

That announcement is expected at 3 p.m. from the state capitol.

The governor's office said the order will be issued due to the need for social isolation and the imperative to avoid gatherings and face-to-face contact to the greatest extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

