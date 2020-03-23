Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
Updated
today at 12:28 pm
Published 12:10 pm

New Mexico’s governor to issue stay-at-home order due to coronavirus outbreak

lujan-grisham-state-of-state
KOAT/ABC
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham delivering the 2020 State of the State address back in January.

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office said she and other state officials plan to make an announcement regarding a statewide stay-at-home instruction.

That announcement is expected at 3 p.m. from the state capitol.

The governor's office said the order will be issued due to the need for social isolation and the imperative to avoid gatherings and face-to-face contact to the greatest extent possible in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

KVIA.com will livestream Lujan Grisham's announcement at 3 p.m. on this page.

Health / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply