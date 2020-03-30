2 more virus deaths in New Mexico; 1 new infection in Dona Ana County

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two more deaths from the coronavirus have occurred in New Mexico, state officials said Monday, bringing the state's death toll to four.

The number of new virus cases also continued to rise across the state, jumping by 44 to a total of 281. Among the additional cases reported Monday was one in Doña Ana County, raising their total to 18 so far.

The two new deaths were both from Bernalillo County, which is the Albuquerque metro and has reported more cases than any other county. Both victims were elderly women, one in her 90s and the other in her 70s, that had been hospitalized with underlying medical conditions.

As of Monday, officials said 24 others remained in the hospital due to the virus, while 26 people had recovered from it.