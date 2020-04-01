Doña Ana County has 3 of New Mexico’s 48 new virus cases; state deaths grow to 6

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 48 additional cases of corornavirus, including three new infections in Doña Ana County.

The state's fatality toll rose to six with the death of a woman in her 90s from Sandoval County who had been hospitalized with underlying medical conditions.

With the trio of new cases in Doña Ana County, the total number of infections there now stand at 21.

The overwhelming majority of new cases reported statewide Wednesday happened in Bernalillo County, which is the Albuquerque metro area, which had 148 of the state's 363 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

State official said there were 31 people currently hospitalized due to the virus,while 26 others across the state have recovered from it.