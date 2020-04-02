New Mexico sees 7th virus death & 40 new infections, including another Doña Ana County case

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday reported yet another death along with 40 new coronavirus cases, one of those in Doña Ana County.

The state Department of Health said the seventh New Mexican to die from the virus was a woman in her 70s from Bernalillo County, which is the Albuquerque metro area and has led the state in infections. The woman had been hospitalized with multiple underlying medical conditions, officials said.

New Mexico now has a total of 403 confirmed cases, with 34 patients hospitalized and 31 people recovered.

The additional case Thursday in Doña Ana County brought the Las Cruces area infection total to 21. That was the same total listed by the state prior to this new diagnosis.

A state spokeswoman told ABC-7 that the Doña Ana County total was adjusted after determining that a person previously diagnosed with the virus - and attributed to Doña Ana's total - actually resided elsewhere.