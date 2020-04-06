No new virus deaths in New Mexico, but cases still rise – Doña Ana County goes to 30

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials have announced 62 new cases of coronavirus, including one in Doña Ana County, while the state’s fatality count held steady at 12 with no new deaths.

The state Department of Health said Monday that New Mexico now has 686 cases of Covid-19 including a total of 30 positive cases in the Las Cruces area.

Meanwhile, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that she was officially extending the state's emergency stay-at-home order until April 30, saying "New Mexicans must stay home to prevent further spread of the virus."

In addition, the governor also directed essential businesses - notably grocery stores and other retailers - to limit gatherings at their facilities.

The new requirements say the maximum number of customers allowed in a store at any given time cannot exceed more than 20% of maximum occupancy. Customers waiting outside are also required to comply with social distance guidelines requiring six-feet of space between individuals.

The new orders come a day after President Donald Trump signed off on a federal disaster declaration for New Mexico. The declaration frees up federal funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.

Bernalillo County, which is the Albuquerque metro area, remains the state's top hot spot for the virus. It continues to lead all counties with 262 virus infections - which is more than a third of all the cases statewide.

New Mexico officials reported 48 individuals were hospitalized across the state on Monday, while 133 had recovered from the disease.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.