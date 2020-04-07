New Mexico sees another virus death; cases in Doña Ana County jump to 35

New Mexico

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced over 100 new coronavirus cases, including five in Doña Ana County, along with a new virus death.

The new cases brought the statewide total of infections to nearly 800, while the case total for the Las Cruces area jumped to 35.

The latest death was a man in his 30s from Bernalillo County, which is the Albuquerque area. It's led the state during the outbreak, accounting for 42 of the 109 new cases Tuesday, and 302 of the state's total of 794.

The death toll in New Mexico from the virus now stands at 13. Health officials said 51 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday due to the virus, while 171 people have recovered from it.