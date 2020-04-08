3 more New Mexico virus deaths as state cases exceed 800, Doña Ana infections near 40

New Mexico

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 72 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, jumping the state total to 865.

Among those new cases were four more infections in Doña Ana County, bringing the total in the Las Cruces area to 39.

Health officials said New Mexico's death toll jumped to 16, with three more deaths in Bernalillo County, which has been the state's leading hot-spot. The victims were identified as a man in his 90s and two women in their 80s, all with underlying medical conditions.

There were 59 patients hospitalized Wednesday across New Mexico, while officials said 16 people had recovered from the virus.