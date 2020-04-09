Watch LIVE: Governor holds virus briefing as New Mexico cases near 1,000 – with 5 more in Las Cruces area

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials hosted a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on coronavirus efforts in New Mexico.

She said the state's case total was nearing 1,000 - with 989 diagnosed with the virus as of Thursday.

There were 124 new cases statewide in the past 24 hours, including five new infections in the Las Cruces area. That brings Doña Ana County's total cases to 44.

The state's death toll grew by one to 17, with the governor saying this is "the most painful thing for me to talk about."

The latest victim was a woman in her 80s who was part of a nursing home cluster of cases in the Albuquerque area.