2 more deaths reported as total New Mexico virus cases surpasses 1,000

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Department of Health reported two additional deaths in the state from the coronavirus on Friday, while the total number of cases surpassed the 1,000 mark.

Officials said the latest deaths involved a man in his 80s from Sandoval County and another man in his 90s from Bernalillo County. That raised the state's death toll from the virus to 19.

In addition to the deaths, 106 new cases were reported across the state on Friday, bringing the total to 1,091.

There were no new infections reported in Doña Ana County, which remained at 44 cases.

The state health department said 75 New Mexicans are currently hospitalized due to the virus, while 235 people have recovered from it.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.