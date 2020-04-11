Doña Ana County just shy of 50 virus cases, many with no known cause

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico state health officials said Saturday that virus cases in the state continued to surge, as they announced one additional death and 86 new positive tests - including five of those in Doña Ana County.

With the newly reported cases, New Mexico now has a total of 1,174 people infected, and Doña Ana County was approaching a milestone with 49 cases. It joined seven other counties that are seeing an uptick in the virus' spread without any known cause for it.

"The Department of Health has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office said in a statement that accompanied the numbers released by health officials.

The latest death was a man in his 70s from San Juan County who had been hospitalized, which brought the death toll to 20. As of Saturday, the state said there were 78 other individuals in hospitals across New Mexico.

On an encouraging note, officials said there were now 235 New Mexicans who had recovered from the virus.

Health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.