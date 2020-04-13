Doña Ana County virus cases hit 50 among on-going New Mexico surge

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Monday reported five new deaths and 107 additional cases of the coronavirus, including one new case in Doña Ana County.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 1,345 in the state, and 50 in the Las Cruces area. The death tally statewide rose to 31, while it held steady in Doña Ana County at just a single fatality.

Doña Ana is among eight counties in the state that officials said are suffering from community spread, or in other words, virus cases without any known cause.

State health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.