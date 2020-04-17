New Mexico virus surge continues – Now 50 deaths & over 1,700 cases; Las Cruces cases grow to 65

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced seven new deaths as well as 115 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, including seven more cases in the Las Cruces area.

That puts the total number of infections statewide at 1,711, and at 65 Doña Ana County - where only one person has died to date. The statewide death toll surged to 50.

As of Friday, there were 96 patients hospitalized in New Mexico due to the virus, while officials said 382 people had recovered from it.