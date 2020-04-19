New Mexico has 2 new virus deaths; Doña Ana County cases rise again

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Sunday reported two new coronavirus deaths, bringing the statewide fatality count to 55.

Officials also said there were 47 additional confirmed cases over the past day, bringing the total numbers of infections to 1,875.

Among the new cases were two in Doña Ana County, which brings the number of infections there to 69. The Las Cruces area held steady with just one death to date.

The two latest state death victims were identified as a 30-year-old man from the Albuquerque area, which leads the state in deaths and cases, and an 80-year-old woman who lived at a Farmington nursing home where an outbreak infecting multiple residents had occurred.

As of Sunday, there were 103 New Mexicans hospitalized due to the virus, with 487 people recovering from the disease.

State health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.