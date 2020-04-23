New Mexico’s virus death toll approaches 80; Doña Ana County infections near 90

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico now has 2,379 coronavirus cases with seven more deaths, pushing that total to at least 78.

State Department of Health officials announced 169 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with six of those new infections in Doña Ana County.

The total number of cases in the Las Cruces area now stands at 88; there remained just one death in Doña Ana County.

Two of the state's latest deaths came in Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous, which leads in virus cases at 631. The others occurred in McKinley, Sandoval and San Juan counties - with one of those fatalities at a retirement home in Farmington that was hard hit by an outbreak.

State health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.