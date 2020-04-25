Doña Ana County virus cases hit 110 with 16 new infections in a day

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Confirmed coronavirus cases in Doña Ana County reached 110 on Saturday, as state health officials reported 16 new infections in the LasCruces area.

Those 16 new Doña Ana cases contributed to 139 additional infections across the state, bringing New Mexico's case total to 2,660.

Officials also reported nine new deaths statewide, to raise the New Mexico fatality count to 93. To date, just one death has occurred in Doña Ana County.

State health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.