Virus cases grow to 116 in Doña Ana County; New Mexico death toll just shy of 100

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 66 additional coronavirus cases, including a half-dozen new infections in Doña Ana County.

That brought the total number of confirmed Doña Ana cases to 116 and 2,726 statewide. The state data indicated at least 60 of the Doña Ana County infections - or more than half - are concentrated in the lower portion of the county, closer to El Paso than Las Cruces.

Officials also reported a half-dozen new deaths across the state, bringing the death toll among New Mexicans to just shy of triple-digits at 99. There remains only one death that has occurred to date in Doña Ana County.

As of Sunday, there were 148 people hospitalized due to the virus in New Mexico, while 650 recoveries were reported.

Health officials said McKinley County this weekend became the New Mexico county with the most reported cases. The total of 720 cases reported in McKinley County as of Sunday surpassed the 688 reported in Bernalillo County, which includes the Albuquerque metro area.

McKinley County includes the city of Gallup and part of the Navajo Nation, which has been particularly hit hard by the pandemic. The county also accounted for half of the latest Covid-19 deaths in the state.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.