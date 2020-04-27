New Mexico sees 101 new virus cases, while Doña Ana County has 10 additional

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Health officials said New Mexico now has at least 2,823 coronavirus cases as of Monday with 104 known dead.

The officials said there were 101 more positive tests since Sunday and five additional deaths.

Officials indicated that 10 of those new cases were in Doña Ana County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases there to 126. The county remains at just one virus death to date.

Due to a technical lapse, officials said reporting results from some labs to the state Department of Health were delayed over the weekend, so those numbers were included in the state’s reporting Monday.

State health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.