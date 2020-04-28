New Mexico approaches 3,000 virus cases with 110 deaths; Doña Ana cases at 129, only 1 death

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico now has at least 2,974 coronavirus cases with 110 known dead, health officials said Tuesday.

Health officials said there were 153 more positive tests since Monday and six additional deaths.

They said three of the deaths were in McKinley County, two in Bernillo County, and one in San Juan County.

There were 3 new cases reported in Doña Ana County, bringing their total to 129. Doña Ana County ranks fifth among New Mexico Counties in terms of number of confirmed cases. To date, it only has had one virus death.

Here are the top five counties in terms of virus cases:

McKinley County: 820

Bernalillo County: 738

San Juan County: 508

Sandoval County: 383

Doña Ana County: 129

State health leaders said those who experience symptoms of infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their doctor or the New Mexico Department of Health hotline at 1-855-600-3453.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.