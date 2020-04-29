New Mexico reports 239 new virus cases, including a Las Cruces food pantry volunteer

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico now has at least 3,213 coronavirus cases with 112 known dead, state health officials said Wednesday.

The state said there were 239 more positive tests over the past day and two additional deaths. The two new deaths deaths were in McKinley and Sandoval counties.

Doña Ana County now has 130 virus cases, which was up by just one from Tuesday. That new case involved a Las Cruces food pantry volunteer at Casa de Peregrinos, the New Mexico Department of Health confirmed to ABC-7.

Officials said the volunteer is a man in his 50s who is self-isolating, and they added that the Casa de Peregrinos food program is taking all necessary steps to prevent viral spread.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.