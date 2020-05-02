Doña Ana County man among 8 new virus deaths in New Mexico; state death toll at 139

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- A Doña Ana County man in his 60s was among eight new coronavirus deaths reported in New Mexico on Saturday, according to state health leaders, bringing the number of fatalities statewide to 139.

Officials said the Doña Ana County victim was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions at the time of his death. They indicated the man was a patient at Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

It was only the second virus death for Doña Ana County. The first was a man in his 50s who was reported as a fatality back on April 12.

Doña Ana County also had a half-dozen new infections announced on Saturday among 220 additional cases across New Mexico. The statewide confirmed case count rose to 3,732 - with 153 of those now in Doña Ana County.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.