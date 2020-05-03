New Mexico sees 12 new deaths, 118 more virus cases – including a half-dozen in Doña Ana County

New Mexico

SANTA FE, Mexico -- A surge of additional cases and deaths from the coronavirus were reported in New Mexico by health leaders on Sunday.

Officials announced 118 additional cases across the state for a total of 3,850. A half-dozen of those new infections occurred in Doña Ana County, brining the case count there to 159.

Across the state there were a dozen new virus deaths reported, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 151. There were no new deaths in Doña Ana County, which had reported its' second fatality on Saturday.

All of the deaths announced Sunday occurred in either in the Albuquerque metro area or in the northwest corner of the state, where the governor ordered a lockdown of the city of Gallup to try and stop the virus' spread. Almost half of the latest deaths involved patients at nursing homes, which have been particularly hard hit with outbreaks.

Statewide on Sunday, officials said 164 New Mexicans were hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 832 people had recovered from it, they said.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.