11 new Doña Ana County virus cases as New Mexico tops 4,000 infections

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- State health leaders reported 11 new coronavirus cases in Doña Ana County on Monday as the total number of infections across New Mexico exceeded 4,000.

Officials said there were 186 additional confirmed cases statewide for a total of 4,031. In Doña Ana County, their 11 new infections put the county's case count at 170.

While Doña Ana County held steady with just two deaths to date, New Mexico as a whole posted five additional fatalities for a death tally of 156 on Monday.

Authorities say there were single deaths reported in Bernalillo, Sandoval and San Juan counties, with two fatalities in McKinley County.

Of the over 4,000 virus cases statewide, authorities said 1,233 have been in McKinley County, whose major city Gallup is under a state-imposed lockdown at the request of its' mayor due to the virus surge. Number two in cases at 944 is Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county which includes the Albuquerque metro area.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may vary from what's reported by the state health department.