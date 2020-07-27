Alcohol, speed, unfamiliarity with area blamed in fatal ATV crash in Otero County

New Mexico

LA LUZ, New Mexico -- A 52-year-old New Mexico man was killed during an ATV crash over the weekend in Otero County.

Lyle Winnicki, of Cedar Crest, was driving an All-Terrain Vehicle near Laborcita Canyon Road and Sunset Drive in La Luz, which is northeast of Alamogordo.

According to the initial investigation by the New Mexico State Police, Winnicki went off the road into the canyon and suffered injuries that killed him.

State Police investigators say contributing factors appear to be alcohol use, speed and the rider’s unfamiliarity with the area.

The case remains under investigation.